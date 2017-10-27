Farewell and thanks to BDN

After over a year of blogging at BDN, I have decided to consolidate my writing to just my personal blog site. While at first I was splitting my time between the two, I have more recently been posting the majority of my articles on the BDN site, but it is now time to move back to where it all started.

I want to say thanks to the Bangor Daily News for hosting my blog, the other bloggers who made the blog network what it was, and especially to Housewife Plus blogger extraordinaire Sarah Cottrell who helped me immeasurably in becoming a better blogger. Her nearly infinite knowledge was absolutely invaluable in making improvements to my blogging style.

For those who follow me here, you can now follow me at peterpeterportlandeater.com by going to the right side of the page, entering your email address, and clicking on the follow button. You can also follow me on Twitter and Facebook per the information below. I am eternally grateful to anyone who follows me or reads my blog. Thanks to you all and see you on the other site.

Stay hungry.

