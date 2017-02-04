The best Super Bowl nacho recipe ever – Peterpeterportlandeater’s meatloaf nachos

This recipe was originally shared on my personal blog shortly after I started it a few years ago. The recipe is the same and still just as great. The other content is mostly new. Note that the picture is of the nachos without meat.

The best bar food? The best Super Bowl food? One of the best foods period? Yeah, nachos are probably all of those, but they vary in quality depending on where you get them. I suppose they’re almost never bad, but some are really, really good. Through a process of scientific research and painstaking trial and error, I’ve come up with not just good, but the very best game day nachos imaginable. You can make them yourself and serve them to unsuspecting guests who only expect store-bought wings and maybe some cheese and crackers from you. These nachos will make sure the people at your party have positive memories of your pigskin shindig regardless of who wins or how much money they lose betting on the game.

Nachos are great with just the basics, but meatloaf nachos are the stuff of which dreams are made. They aren’t really great unless the meatloaf is awesome though, so I developed high-level meatloaf by adapting a meatball recipe I found in a cookbook to make it even more amazing than the original. The nachos were perfected during my time as a cook in my college years. Combined, the nacho/meatloaf marriage is homemade bar food to die for. I’ve made the nachos a number of times – meatless, chicken, or meatloaf – and any of those preparations is a sure winner, but with the meatloaf, they’re football food nirvana.

There are some important items to be aware of when making this recipe. First, the meatloaf is spicy. You can make it more or less so by adjusting the cayenne. I suggest you increase it and stop whining about how spicy it’s going to be, but that’s up to you. Second, these nachos are loaded and that’s what makes them great. There’s lots of good stuff on these babies so you’ll never be left snacking on plain chips, but you can add as much or as little of the toppings as you wish. Lastly, these aren’t difficult to make at all. The biggest part of making them is gathering all the ingredients. That can be a pain, but I think you’ll find it’s well worth it in the end.

Meatloaf –

Ingredients – 2 lbs lean ground beef (sometimes I use more depending on how much I want to make, but I still keep all the other ingredients pretty much the same), 1 diced onion, 1 cup seasoned bread crumbs, 2 eggs, 1 cup pasta sauce, ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce, 1 tsp. cayenne pepper, about a tsp. minced garlic, some ground pepper, and optional salt (I find the recipe salty enough without adding any)

-Drop all ingredients, as though they are hot, into a bowl and mix thoroughly

-Smash mixture flat into a baking pan of some sort – I usually try to make it about 1 inch in thickness

-Bake in oven at 375 degrees for 45 minutes

When complete, it is appropriate to eat a little as the smell will be enticing. However, save some for the nachos.

Meatloaf nachos –

Ingredients – Blue corn chips, crumbled meatloaf that you created from the recipe above, refried beans, salsa, diced tomatoes, diced onions, sliced black olives, sliced jalapenos, Mexican blend cheese, sour cream

-Layer chips on platter

-Layer, in the quantity of your liking, the next seven ingredients on top of the chips – the refried beans and salsa can be sufficiently distributed in dollops

-Cover with generous amounts of cheese – remember, man cannot survive on cheese-less nachos

-Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes at 450 degrees or until the cheese is golden brown

-Serve with sour cream and additional salsa on the side – for you terrorists who like guacamole, feel free to have some of that with your nachos too, but don’t say I didn’t warn you about guacamole.

When you’re done making these bad boys, share as little as possible with everyone else by slyly sneaking way more than your fair share onto a plate and hiding while you eat them. After all, they’re yours, right? And if you don’t like them, you get 100% of your money back on the price you paid for the recipe. Of course, I haven’t met anyone yet who didn’t love them, but then again, maybe they didn’t want to hurt my feelings. If you make them, let me know what you think.

Stay hungry.

